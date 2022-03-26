Folks take in Ted Driediger’s solo exhibition Drawn to Clay at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Artists wanted for 2023/2024 exhibitions at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Priority given to artists who have not yet exhibited, says Chilliwack Visual Artists Association

The Chilliwack Visual Artists Association (CVAA) is looking for artists to display their work in 2023 and 2024.

The CVAA’s call for artists is now open for upcoming exhibitions at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“We would like to give Chilliwack and surrounding-area artists an opportunity to be considered for an exhibit at the gallery,” said Linda Brown, CVAA volunteer publicity assistant.

An exhibition may be by a solo artist, or an artist partnered with another artist, or a group of artists. All visual art mediums are welcomed. A jury committee will adjudicate all submissions.

Along with the application form, the artist/group must send a biography, statement, samples of recent artwork (digital files or hard copy prints), and an inventory list of artwork. The deadline is July 31, 2022.

Priority will be given to artists who have not exhibited within the last two years.

“The gallery strives to look for new artists who have not previously exhibited in the gallery. Showcasing fresh talent keeps the gallery exhibits exciting and interesting for the Fraser Valley community,” Brown said.

For more detailed information and for an application form, go to oconnorgroupartgallery.com/call-for-artists.

