Ava Gardner (left) and Alaina Lamb each play the lead role in Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts’ production of Matilda on May 26 and 27. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts performs musical Matilda

Sumas Mountain campus stages production on May 26 and 27

The Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (Sumas Mountain campus) performs the muscial adaptation of Matilda on May 26 and 27 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way).

This is a Grade 7-12 production with a full live orchestra and student-led stage management, direction and choreography.

Community members and alumni from the school are also participating through choreographing dances or playing instruments in the orchestra.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The novel was originally written by Roald Dahl and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly with songs by Tim Minchin.

The production, directed by Ray de Kroon and Anastasia Horner, was supposed to take place last spring, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

The shows are at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at eventbrite.ca or the school website, sumasmountain.abbyschools.ca.

The show run time is around 2.5 hours with a 20-minute intermission.

