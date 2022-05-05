Yarrow Days marks 50th anniversary with ‘Feelin’ Groovy’ theme

New this year will be a movie night under the stars kicking off the semi-centennial celebration

Children flock to pet a miniature horse during the annual Yarrow Days Parade on June 1, 2019 along Yarrow Central Road. This year’s Yarrow Days is set for June 3 to 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

This year marks the golden celebration of Yarrow Days.

In honour of the 50th annual family-friendly event, which started in the ’70s, this year’s theme is ‘Feelin’ Groovy.’

Yarrow Days is where folks celebrate small-town living and this year it runs Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5.

New this year will be a movie night under the stars kicking off the semi-centennial celebration on June 3 (weather permitting). The film will be shown on a huge outdoor screen behind the community hall and starts at dusk.

People are asked to bring their own blankets, chairs, thermos and spare change for popcorn. Biking and walking to the event is encouraged. The title of the family-friendly film will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, June 4 will begin with a family fun run and pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. The annual parade starts at 10 a.m.

The party in Pioneer Park begins at 11 a.m. There’s a show and shine all day Saturday at the Alliance Church, and the Dine and Dance is at 6 p.m. at Chestnut Springs.

The community church service is set for Sunday, June 5, and brunch at Chestnut Springs will follow.

Full Yarrow Days schedule:

Friday, June 3

Movie night under the stars at dusk behind the community hall.

Saturday, June 4

7:45 a.m. – Family Fun Run assembles. There’s a two-kilometre and a five-kilometre route along the Vedder River trails. Run starts at 8 a.m. Registration by donation. There’s a surprise free gift for every participant.

8 a.m. – Pancake breakfast at one of the local churches. Details to come.

10 a.m. – Parade leaves Yarrow Community School and will move down Wilson Road then along Yarrow Central Road to Cypress Street. Get your spot along Yarrow Central Road early, as it gets busy.

11 a.m. – Party in Pioneer Park with craft and vendor booths, kids games, barbecue, imagination station, and the annual T-shirts for sale at the info booth. Opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. followed by all-day entertainment including but not limited to:

11:30 a.m. – MEI Marching Band

12 p.m. – Little Kings Olive Tree

12:30 p.m. – Bhangra dancers

1 p.m. – Maybelles

1:30 p.m. – Ever After Princesses

2 p.m. – MacKenzie Jade

All day – Show and shine at the Alliance Church (42228 Yarrow Central Rd.).

Sunday, June 5

10 a.m. – Community church service at Yarrow Pioneer Park. Multi-denominational service will happen rain or shine and is open to everyone.

11:30 a.m. – Brunch at Chestnut Springs following the church service. Menu and pricing to follow.

For more info, go to yarrowcommunity.com/yarrow-days-2 or on Facebook.

