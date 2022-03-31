Volunteers wanted for Abbotsford Community Clean-Up Month

Month-long clean up program will lead to celebration of Earth Day on April 22

It’s time to help clean up Abbotsford.

April is Community Clean-Up Month, a national campaign that encourages residents to volunteer to pick up litter in their communities, and Abbotsford is on board.

They are hoping residents will head online and register to be a part of the program “to help beautify our neighbourhoods and contribute to environmental stewdardship.”

From April 1 to 30, Abbotsford residents are encouraged to pick up litter around their workplace, school, in parks, on trails and streets in an effort to take care of our common home and gear up to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.

Volunteers of this program make a huge impact in our community and participating in this beautification initiative is a great way for residents to get involved in volunteering, encourage social responsibility and make a real difference.

The clean-up program is self-directed, so volunteers choose when and where to volunteer.

Last year’s initiative saw more than 3,000 Abbotsford residents participate in the program and clean up the city. One group alone, called the Straiton Litterbusters, spent more than 75 hours cleaning the Straiton area of Sumas Mountain and removed approximately 20 truckloads of litter from the trails.

Classes from Centennial and King Traditional elementary schools and Mt. Lehman elementary also helped to clean up their school grounds and surrounding streets and parks, providing students a real world learning experience on environmental impacts and social responsibility.

The Community Clean-Up program is open to individual residents, families, community and service groups, sports team and local schools and is a great hands-on learning opportunity for students.

Register today to access free clean-up supplies to support your volunteer efforts, at www.abbotsford.ca/volunteerapplication, or email volunteer@abbotsford.ca.

The volunteer coordinator will review safety rules with all volunteers.

