UFV in Abbotsford hosts its first campus-wide open house event

All departments and programs on display at informative, fun day planned on campus

There is an open house at UFV in Abbotsford on Oct. 22. (UFV photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley is holding its first-ever, campus-wide open house this Saturday.

Choosing when and where to continue one’s academic journey is a significant life decision. So, UFV aims to make the choice easier with its first-ever open house as a university. On Oct. 22, they’ll be bringing institution-wide programs together in Abbotsford to showcase their unique and innovative opportunities for the next generation.

The event runs from 10 a.m. –2 p.m. in UFV’s Student Union Building (Building S) off Gillis Ave. (Parking in Lot 10 is free.)

Prospective students, parents, high school educators and counselors, and anyone else looking to learn more about UFV programs can meet faculty and current students, tour the campus, and participate in hands-on demonstrations and mini-lectures. There will also be food trucks, a photo booth, prize draws, and entertainment.

“We are pleased to welcome prospective students and their families to UFV to see and hear about the unique learning experience you receive here,” says David Johnston, UFV’s associate vice president of enrolment management.

“We hope high school students and adults who want to continue their learning journey come away from this event realizing that UFV is a place they can explore, discover, grow and be supported.”

While UFV has hosted countless community events over the years, there has been an ever-growing interest to plan a campus-wide open house. With the global pandemic pausing all large-scale, in-person events, the start of this semester emerged as an ideal time to host prospective students.

The theme of UFV’s open house is House of Transformation or Íyáqáwtxw in the Halq’eméylem language of the Stó:lō people. The House of Transformation motto, which is featured on UFV’s institutional coat of arms, reflects the university’s status as a place of intellectual and personal growth.

UFV’s open house aims to inspire students with this theme by providing them with a better understanding of their academic options, how they might fit in and where it can lead them. The goal is to leave students feeling confident to choose UFV as their house of transformation next fall, a goal identified in UFV’s maturing recruitment strategy.

Know someone who can benefit from this event? To get the details and spread the word, visit ufv.ca/openhouse.

