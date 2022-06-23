Tribute bands, dhol drummers, zipline set to entertain at Abbotsford’s Berry Fest

Ben Cottrill is an Abbotsford musician who will perform at the Berry Fest on July 16. (Ben Cottrill photo)

The annual Berry Fest is back in Downtown Abbotsford, and the entertainment schedule has been announced.

The 39th Annual Berry Fest takes place July 16, and it will kick off at noon with a welcome address by Mayor Henry Braun, Abbotsford Downtown Business Association’s president Gerry Palmer, MP Ed Fast, and city councillor Bruce Banman.

They’ll be followed by a performance by the Colleen and Gordie Howe Dhol Drummers. Other highlights include The Great Berry Fest Bake Off at 1 p.m., the pie eating contest at 2:45 p.m. and several tribute artists through the evening.

New this year will be a car show and shine and carnival games.

This year’s festival will also feature food trucks, a full-site license to enjoy your favorite local craft beer, a vendor market, berry sales from Neufeld Farms, street entertainment, balloon twisting, face painting, main stage entertainment, and several rides including a zip-line above Montrose Avenue and a swing ride in the center of the event.

Entertainers include the JAM Dance Group (12:30 p.m.), Ben Cottrill (1:30 p.m.), Rossi on the Steel Drum (2:10 p.m.), The Realm (3:15 p.m.), Joy Chapman (3:45 p.m.), Feelin’ Alright, a Joe Cocker Tribute (4:15 p.m.), Fab Forever Beatles Tribute (6:15 p.m.) and Roadside Attraction, a Tragically Hip Tribute (7:15 p.m.)

This is the first Berry Fest following a two-year break due to the pandemic. Organizers and the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association are excited to bring the festival back and welcome the community to the streets of Essendene and Montrose Avenue. This year’s Berry Fest is expected to attract more than 12,000 attendees for a fun-filled day of family-friendly festivities created to celebrate Abbotsford’s long time distinction of the berry capital of Canada.

For more information, visit downtownabbotsford.ca.

