Three Abbotsford educators in running for Excellence in Education awards

10 recipients of the provincial honour will be announced in October

Nerlap Sidhu, a teacher at Eugene Reimer middle school, is among three Abbotsford educators who have been named as finalists for the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. (Submitted photo)

Three Abbotsford educators have been named as finalists for the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Joe Frew, a teacher at Terry Fox elementary, is a finalist in the category of extracurricular leadership.

Ian Levings, the principal of Eugene Reimer middle school, is a finalist in the “school leadership” category.

Nerlap Sidhu, a teacher at Eugene Reimer, is a finalist for social equity and diversity.

Launched in 2018, the awards honour public, independent and First Nations teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

This year, 10 awards will be given: two honouring teachers, three recognizing school leaders, three for district leaders, and two honouring support staff.

During the nomination period from Oct. 5, 2021 to March 31, 2022, 113 nominations were received.

The recipients will be announced Oct. 14 at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria.

Each winner receives funds for professional learning – a $3,000 personal bursary and a $2,000 contribution to their school.

Runners-up receive a $1,000 personal bursary and $1,000 for their school.

