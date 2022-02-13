Telecare Crisis Line in Abbotsford holds Love Listens virtual event

Session on Feb. 17 focuses on active empathetic listen for better relationships

Telecare Crisis and Caring Line hosts Love Listens on Thursday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m.

This virtual event focuses on active empathetic listening for better relationships. While the event takes place during the week of Valentine’s Day, it applies to all close relationships.

Telecare is a faith-based registered charity based out of Abbotsford where trained volunteers use empathetic listening to support callers who are often in estranged relationships.

“As media studies show, our digital technologies permit us to communicate with many, thinly, and more and more the same way when we are face-to-face,” said Bill Strom, Telecare’s executive director and the event speaker.

RELATED: Telecare Crisis and Caring Line in Abbotsford holds virtual ‘Caring Conversations’

Evidence of this is the global downward trend in empathy – the ability to see and feel from another person’s perspective—and fewer close friends, now just 1.9 on average.

The event presents three ways to approach relationships and how good and poor listening habits spill from each. Attendees will also consider barriers that create shallow listening and practical tips for fixing that.

The event includes break-out room discussions, offering “chat” feedback, and enjoy humorous videos during the 75-minute event. Ideally, people will attend with a friend or close relative – even the entire family. It is intended to be a fun time.

Strom also serves as professor of communication at Trinity Western University specializing in close relationship interaction and will share from a recently published study, “Do Moral Communicators Make Better Listeners?” He found that the loving virtues of faithfulness and wisdom rate as well as one’s personality and attitudes in explaining who listens well.

The event is free with the option to donate to support Telecare, a registered non-profit B.C. society. Those interested in attending “Love Listens” can register online at telecarebc.com. While registration is free, a $25 donation is suggested.