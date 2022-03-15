Survey conducted as part of Vital Signs report in Abbotsford

Results to be released in October include updates on housing, safety and environment

The Vital Signs report for Abbotsford is slated to be released in October, looking at the strengths and challenges facing the city. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) is asking local residents to complete an anonymous survey as part of its 2022 Vital signs report.

Supported by Community Foundations of Canada, Vital Signs reports are locally led by community foundations. They are used by residents, businesses, community organizations, universities and colleges, and government leaders to learn more about community needs, take action and direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to examine and raise awareness of the strengths and challenges facing Abbotsford,” said Wendy Neufeld, ACF executive director.

The last report was in 2019, and this year’s version will provide an update on issues such as housing, safety and the environment.

RELATED: Survey says homelessness, housing and crime top list of Abbotsford issues

“The 2022 report will also reflect on two other topics that have increased in relevance since 2019: community belonging and health and wellness. Having an understanding of what’s happening at the community level helps the Abbotsford Community Foundation to make effective decisions and helps our local charitable, service and government agencies to do the same,” Neufeld said.

The survey consists of 36 questions, and Neufeld said it shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete.

It can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/ACFVitalSigns2022 or by contacting the ACF at 604-850-3755 and requesting that the link be emailed.

Residents have until the end of April to complete the survey. Results will be aggregated and shared in the upcoming Abbotsford Vital Signs report to be published in October 2022.

Vital Signs