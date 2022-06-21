Summer Reading Club kicks off at Fraser Valley libraries

Clubs open for all ages, and registration can be done online

The Summer Reading Club is underway at branches of the Fraser Valley Regional Library. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)

Branches of the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) have begun their Summer Reading Club.

This year’s theme is All Together Now – a celebration of community, connection and social-emotional wellness.

There are clubs for all ages – for babies to Grade 6, for teens in Grades 7 to 12, and for adults.

The clubs are free to join, and readers can win prizes. The more you read, the more chances to win.

This year’s Summer Reading Club is available online using the Beanstack mobile app or website at fvrlca.beanstack.org. Record your progress, earn badges and enter prize draws – all online.

Paper reading records are also available at all FVRL locations.

Special Summer Reading Club performances and programs will be held throught the summer. Visit fvrl.ca for more about upcoming events or by searching ReadLearnPlay on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

