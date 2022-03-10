Shred-a-thon fundraiser supports Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford

Communitas has teamed up with Urban Impact to host a shred-a-thon at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on March 12. (Communitas photo: Angelika Dawson)

Communitas Supportive Care Society has teamed up with Urban Impact to hold a shred-a-thon at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Secure shredding will take place in two Urban Impact mobile shredding trucks. COVID protocols will be in place, and volunteers will be on hand to transport boxes from car to truck.

The suggested donation is $10 for a banker’s box of items for shredding and $5 per additional box with a limit of 10 boxes per household. All funds raised will benefit Communitas Supportive Care Society, which supports people across B.C. who live with diverse abilities.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Urban Impact and Sevenoaks Shopping Centre to bring this opportunity to Abbotsford,” says Sarah De Klein, philanthropy and donor relations for Communitas. “This is a wonderful example of community support for people living with disabilities.”

The shred-a-thon take place in the rear parking lot by Hudson’s Bay. Visit CommunitasCare.com for more information.

RELATED: Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford opens Little Sprout Cafe

Charity and Donationsfundraiser