Reflective ‘feathers’ distributed in Abbotsford for pedestrian-safety campaign

Reflective “feathers” are being distributed in Abbotsford by the police department, ICBC and local schools to help keep pedestrians safe. (Abbotsford Police photo)

In partnership with the Abbotsford school district and ICBC, the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has launched a “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign to promote pedestrian safety as children walk to and from school.

Over the next several weeks, the APD, ICBC and Abbotsford schools will be offering reflective feathers to students and the community.

Sgt. Desi Sansalone with the APD’s traffic enforcement unit said the campaign is focused on providing reminders to keep safe while walking, particularly in areas such as crosswalks and intersections.

“As the weather changes and daylight hours decrease, pedestrians become more vulnerable … Enhanced visibility and increased situational awareness will result in fewer accidents,” Sansalone said.

Tanis Hatch, local ICBC road safety coordinator, said pedestrians and drivers are being reminded to be extra alert during the fall and winter, when visibility and weather conditions worsen.

“When driving, focus on the road, leave your phone alone and be ready to yield to pedestrians – especially at intersections. When walking, always use designated crosswalks, make eye contact with drivers and try to be as reflective as possible,” Hatch said.

These reflective feathers have a clip making them easy to attach to backpacks, jackets and jackets. They are available at the APD headquarters at 2838 Justice Way on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.