Reach Gallery in Abbotsford receives Arts and Music Award

Organization recognized by B.C. lieutenant governor for its exceptional work

The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford has received the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award.

The Reach Gallery Museum has been named a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award.

The awards were announced recently as a part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

They recognize British Columbian artists, arts groups, or arts organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion or commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the fields of visual arts, music or performance.

The Arts and Music Awards celebrate artists and organizations whose work promotes social equity, equality and inclusion, and enhances the well-being of communities of all sizes and citizens of all ages.

RELATED: Reach Gallery in Abbotsford earns Governor General’s History Award

The Reach is the leading resource for cultural and creative innovation in the Fraser Valley, committed to preserving and sharing the stories of the area’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and showcasing the best in visual arts from both inside and outside the community.

The Reach forges connections between contemporary art and local history and fosters intercultural and intergenerational exchanges.

Each year, The Reach produces 12 to 15 art and history exhibitions and hosts hundreds of cultural events and programs.

Visit thereach.ca to view summer programs and for more information.

Awards