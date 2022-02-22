PHOTOS: Harrison firefighter conquers “Everest” for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services

Zack Martyn basks in the glory of having finished his No Fun Run, raising nearly $3,800 for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn) Zack Martyn poses with a group of his supporters, celebrating the No Fun Run’s grand conclusion. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn) Zack Martyn takes a swig of water in the middle of his “Everest Challenge” to raise money for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn) Zack Martyn (far right) and a group of his supporters descend during one of 161 laps on the hill leading up to Harrison Hot Springs’ water tower during this past weekend’s No Fun Run. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn) Zack Martyn gave a tired thumbs-up as he closed out the first night of his No Fun Run with 100 of 161 laps completed. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn)

Against all self-imposed odds, Harrison firefighter and endurance athlete Zack Martyn conquered his version of Mount Everest.

Martyn’s second No Fun Run for Harrison is complete as he successfully climbed the hill to the Harrison Hot Springs water owner 161 times during 48 grueling hours. This year’s event raised funds for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services (AHCS).

The 161, 55-metre laps equated the 8,849-metre elevation of Mount Everest. Martyn could not leave the hill for the duration for the challenge. He had a base camp set up at the bottom of the hill along with a chart tracking his progress and his live-streaming setup.

RELATED: Harrison firefighter faces uphill battle in this year’s No Fun Run

RELATED: Harrison firefighter’s No Fun Run raises nearly $5K for lung association

The final tally for the fundraiser as of Tuesday, Feb. 22, is $3,776 raise for AHCS.

“Take note, Harrison, you CAN climb Everest in your back yard!” Martyn wrote at the end of his run at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. “This town is the best and the people who live in it make it that way. Thank you all for stopping by throughout and all the support!”

As of Tuesday, the donation button is still active on the fundraiser. To contribute to the cause, find the fundraiser on Facebook by searching “No Fun Run for Harrison.”

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs