PHOTOS: Harrison firefighter conquers “Everest” for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services

Against all self-imposed odds, Harrison firefighter and endurance athlete Zack Martyn conquered his version of Mount Everest.
Martyn’s second No Fun Run for Harrison is complete as he successfully climbed the hill to the Harrison Hot Springs water owner 161 times during 48 grueling hours. This year’s event raised funds for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services (AHCS).
The 161, 55-metre laps equated the 8,849-metre elevation of Mount Everest. Martyn could not leave the hill for the duration for the challenge. He had a base camp set up at the bottom of the hill along with a chart tracking his progress and his live-streaming setup.
The final tally for the fundraiser as of Tuesday, Feb. 22, is $3,776 raise for AHCS.
“Take note, Harrison, you CAN climb Everest in your back yard!” Martyn wrote at the end of his run at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. “This town is the best and the people who live in it make it that way. Thank you all for stopping by throughout and all the support!”
As of Tuesday, the donation button is still active on the fundraiser. To contribute to the cause, find the fundraiser on Facebook by searching “No Fun Run for Harrison.”
