PHOTOS: Farm animals, stunning scenery and more during Ryder Lake Ramble in Chilliwack

Angela Moore (left) shows visitors around her farm during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Katie Gibbard warms up with her horse Susie before competing in the B.C. Mountain Trail competition at Hanging ‘H’ Arena during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Angela Moore (right) and husband Mike Moore (second from left) chat with visitors at their farm during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A horse at Hanging ‘H’ Arena waits for a visitor during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Visitors check out a stop on the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Krista Barton prepares to mount her horse Angel at Hanging ‘H’ Arena during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Viola, an Icelandic sheep, stares at visitors during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Bees, pottery and llamas were just some of the many things people got to see amid the mountains and trees during the Ryder Lake Ramble on Saturday.

Folks from all over came out to the historic farming community located on the southeast side of Chilliwack on June 18.

During the Ryder Lake Ramble, residents open up their properties to the public for a self-guided tour.

There were various farm animals including chicks, horses and sheep, plus fields of flowers full of roses and peonies and more at the 11 homes and three trail/drive-by locations.

Any money raised from the by-donation event will go towards renovations and repairs for the Ryder Lake Hall.

