Order of Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge donate to Canuck Place in Abbotsford

Chantelle Bowles of Canuck Place (second from right) accepts a donation from Margaret Garnier of the Order of the Eastern Star and Bill McGill (left) and Deane Lewis of the Masonic Lodge. (Submitted photo)

The Order of the Eastern Star’s Electa chapter in Abbotsford, along with the Masonic Lodge 70 and Pacific Lodge 16, recently donated $1,650 to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice (Dave Lede House).

The donation was made in honour of Abbotsford firefighters, police and paramedics for their tireless efforts.

The Order of the Eastern Star has been supporting local charities in the community for more than 100 years. The Shriners and Mason have served for more than 150 years.

The Abbotsford Electa chapter raises money for charities such as the Heart and Stroke Foundation, BC Guide Dogs, Honour House, scholarships, the Erma Boyce Library, and the Eastern Star Training Awards for Religious Leadership.

At Christmas, donations are made to endeavours such as the Salvation Army Angel Tree, the Christmas Bureau and Food Bank, and the library at the Abbotsford Cancer Centre.

The group also makes cancer dressings, which are sent to Vancouver to be sterilized and then made available to any cancer patient in B.C. and the Yukon.

Electa also collects stamps, which are sorted and trimmed and then sent to the Foster Secretaries Association – a group within the grand chapter. The stamps are then sold to collectors.

Charity and Donationsfundraising