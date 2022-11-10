Operation Christmas Child provides drop-off times in Abbotsford

Children in Costa Rica open their Canadian-packed Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. The boxes for this year’s program can be dropped off in Abbotsford from Nov. 14 to 20. (Submitted photo)

Drop-off locations will be open in Abbotsford from Nov. 14 to 20 for the Operation Christmas Child program.

The program invites individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports team and community groups to pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and personal notes and photos to be delivered to children in need around the world.

They are also asked to provide $10 per box to cover shipping and other program costs.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 413,000 shoeboxes – 6,500 of them in the Fraser Valley – that were distributed in West Africa and Central America. This year, the boxes will also be going to war-torn Ukraine.

RELATED: Fraser Valley folks fill more than 6,500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed almost 200 million shoebox gifts in more than 100 countries.

National Shoebox Collection Week is Nov. 14 to 20. In Abbotsford, the filled shoeboxes can be dropped off at Heritage Alliance Church (3440 Mt. Lehman Rd.) from:

• 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (Nov. 14 to 16 and 18) ;

• 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17);

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19; and

• 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 20).

People can use their own shoeboxes or buy clear plastic boxes and pack them. Visit packabox.ca for more information to to pack a box online.

RELATED: Samaritan’s Purse sending disaster relief unit to Abbotsford

charityChristmas