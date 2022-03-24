Online auction supports Abbotsford-based BC Agriculture in the Classroom

Event underway until April 3, with proceeds supporting agriculture and food education

A basket with wine and Abbotsford Canucks tickets is among the more than 100 items up for bid in an online silent auction running until April 3 in support of the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.

The BC Agriculture Council (BCAC) holding an online silent auction with more than 100 items from now until April 3.

The BC Agri-Food Industry Gala Online Auction includes items such as entertainment, accommodation, gift cards, memorabilia, and more.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Abbotsford-based BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC).

The non-profit, charitable organization works to bring B.C.’s agriculture and food education to more than half a million students around the province every year.

For 30 years, BCAITC has offered fun and educational programs, resources, and activities to help students gain an appreciation of food from farm to table.

BCAITC executive director Pat Tonn of Abbotsford said the auction proceeds will help expand the organization’s footprint “to bring new and exciting agriculture and food programs and resources to students in all corners of the province.”

The online auction items include:

• pet food for a year

• Abbotsford Canucks tickets

• golf excursions at a variety of B.C. courses

• staycations at various locations, including Quaaout Lodge and Spa and the Sandman Hotel Group

• a VIP tour, tasting, and dinner at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery

• home items such as a self-watering planter and a generator

• a wide variety of books from Canadian authors

• dozens of gift baskets and gift cards

Visit can.givergy.com/bcaggala until 5 p.m. on April 3 to bid. The auction is made possible with support from BC Dairy and the BC Milk Marketing Board.

Charity and Donationsfundraising