Off-road toy run in Abbotsford features parade of lit-up vehicles

Vehicles of all kinds invited to take part in event on Sunday, Dec. 11

The Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run takes place in Abbotsford on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Facebook photo)

The Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run, featuring a parade of vehicles with Christmas lights, takes place in Abbotsford on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event has joined with a few organizers from last year’s parade in Chilliwack to help spread joy and the holiday spirit in Abbotsford.

This is family-friendly event, and all types of vehicles are welcome to join the mapped route.

Participants meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons in the Fraser Valley Automall (30340 Automall Drive) and leave at 6 p.m. The parade ends at Castle Fun Park on North Parallel Road.

The route will be posted on the Facebook page “Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Abbotsford.”

Charity and DonationsChristmas