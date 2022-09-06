Nominations open for Inclusive Employers Excellence Awards in Abbotsford

Recipients to be honoured at invite-only breakfast on Oct. 19

Pictured are the recipients of the 2019 Inclusive Employers Excellence Awards. Submissions are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented in October. (Submitted photo)

Nominations are now open for the Inclusive Employers Excellence Awards in Abbotsford.

The awards celebrate employers and businesses who create inclusive workplaces for people of all abilities. They will be presented at an invite-only breakfast on Oct. 19.

The organizing members – Archway Community Services, Bethesda, Communitas Supportive Care Society and WorkBC Abbotsford – invite nominations to be submitted by Sept. 16.

There are five categories which recognize inclusive hiring practices and advocacy for persons with diverse abilities in Abbotsford: inclusive employer of the year, overall outstanding commitment to inclusive hiring, creative workplace solutions, community champion for inclusive employment, and emergent inclusive employer.

Nominations for each category are evaluated by a selection committee, comprising staff from each of the partner organizations.

RELATED: Businesses recognized with Inclusive Employers Excellence Awards

Each partner organization works closely with a job-seeker and employer to ensure a smooth hiring, training and on-boarding process so the newly hired employee can succeed.

The annual event is an opportunity to recognize all inclusive employers in the community.

“While some inclusive employers work collaboratively with a community living organization, others find and train job-seekers on their own. In both cases, the gala is a time to bring them all together to share and celebrate,” a press release states.

The release states that the gala also raises awareness of the importance of accessible employment to communities.

“With an estimated 18.8 per cent of Canadians of working age identifying as living with a disability, inclusive hiring contributes to the economy, the well-being of our communities, and is reflective of the diversity of the population.”

Nominations can be submitted at Archway.ca/IEEA. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring the event are asked to email IEEA.2022@gmail.com.

Awards