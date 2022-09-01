Jackpot growing for Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 50/50 campaign

Fundraising campaign closes on Sept. 9; jackpot sitting at about $3,000

The mammography unit at Chilliwack General Hospital will be getting state-of-the-art equipment, according to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. It’s one of several projects the foundation is fundraising for. (FVHCF)

Time is running out to be a part of the Summer 50/50 supporting health care in the eastern Fraser Valley. The lucky winner will take home half of this growing jackpot, which is currently over $3,000.

The deadline to get your tickets is Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

Single tickets are $10, a three-pack is $25 and a 10-pack is $50. Tickets are available only online at fvhcf.rafflenexus.com.

“We are currently raising funds to support the purchase of a mammography unit for Chilliwack, a CT scanner in Mission, a bladder scanner in Hope and a Vocera communication platform for the Emergency Department for Abbotsford,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

Chances are 1 in 2,620 (total tickets for sale) to win a prize. Actual odds depend on number of tickets sold.

