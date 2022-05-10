Indoor bike ride at Yale Secondary raises $6,400 for kids’ cancer unit

Event on May 5 for BC Children’s Hospital included Key Club and Kiwanis members

A team from Robert Bateman Secondary received the award for the most funds raised during an indoor bike event held May 5 at Yale Secondary. (Submitted photo)

The Key Club at Yale Secondary School raised just over $6,400 for the cancer unit at BC Children’s Hospital by holding a indoor bike ride on May 5.

Twelve teams of six participants rode for 10 minutes each.

Teams included Key Clubs from Abbotsford, members of the local Kiwanis Club, and Yale Secondary staff.

The Key Club from Robert Bateman Secondary won the trophy for the most fund raised and Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts won the spirit award.

Key Clubs are self-governing student-led organizations of Kiwanis. There are currently seven local Key Clubs sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford and Clearbrook.

