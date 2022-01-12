The Abbotsford Hospice Society and Healthy Aging Abbotsford host a three-part series on advance care planning in January. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

Free online ‘advance care planning’ workshops hosted in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Hospice Society and Healthy Aging hold 3 sessions starting Jan. 17

The Abbotsford Hospice Society and Healthy Aging Abbotsford are hosting a free online series called Advance Care Planning.

The three-part series takes place Jan. 17, 24 and 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with Fraser Health.

“To live well and to die well, you need to plan!” reads a news release. “Now is the time to get your affairs in order!”

The sessions look at how participants can plan early to express their wishes for future financial, legal, health and personal-care matters to avoid potential future issues, uncertainties or disputes.

Call 778-201-6650 or email cyndi@abbotsfordhospice.org to register.

“It’s about having a voice, taking responsibility and exercising your rights,” organizers say.

