Fraser Valley Watermedia Society spring show returns online starting May 1

Show runs for the entire month of May and features a number of paintings from local artists

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society’s annual Spring Show returns under an online format from May 1 to May 31.

The show will feature a wide range of new watermedia paintings by local member artists including works done in acrylic, watercolour, gouche, mixed media, and ink and wash.

All works will be available for purchase by sending a request to the FVWS using the contact us page on the website or by email: fvwatermediasociety@gmail.com.

The show will be open online at fvwatermediasociety.com.

FVWS is a group of around 25 artists who, prior to the pandemic, met weekly for meetings, workshops, and other events.

For over 25 years they have presented annual art shows at the Clearbrook Library. The society has also held exhibitions of their work at The Reach Gallery Museum and the Kariton Art Gallery.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/1741590846170534.

ArtFraser Valley

