The Abbotsford chapter of Canadian Federation of University Women supports women through advocacy, awards and bursaries. (Stock photo from Pixabay)

Federation of University Women meets monthly in Abbotsford

Group provides leadership and support through advocacy, awards and bursaries

The Abbotsford chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) hosts its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.

CFUW meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at University House on the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) campus. Due to the pandemic, their meetings are now a combination of virtual and in person.

New members are welcome, and no university degree is required.

CFUW was founded in 1953. It offers a forum for like-minded women of all ages and race to meet for fellowship, networking and involvement in the community.

The local chapter offers many interest groups, including bridge, theatre, book clubs and lunch groups, as well as outdoor activities such as golf, cycling and walking.

The national CFUW, founded in 1919, has 7,500 members in 122 clubs across Canada. It is a volunteer, non-profit organization affiliated with Graduate Women International, which has special consultative status at the United Nations.

CFUW provides leadership and support to women around the world through advocacy, awards and bursaries.

CFUW Abbotsford provides an annual scholarship and an annual bursary to mature female students returning to UFV to continue their education.

Contact cfuwmembershipabb@gmail.com or visit cfuw.org for more information.

