Documentary about India farmers’ protest to be screened at UFV in Abbotsford

Rails, Jails and Trolleys shown Saturday, Oct. 1 at University of the Fraser Valley

The screening of a documentary about the Indian farmers’ movement takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 in Abbotsford.

The event starts at 1 p.m. in room B101 at University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus, 33844 King Rd.

Rails, Jails and Trolleys was directed by filmmaker Henna Mann and produced by the South Asian Studies Institute (SASI) at UFV.

SASI is hosting the screening in partnership with Tourism Abbotsford.

Rails, Jails and Trolleys documents history’s largest farmers’ protest and the Canadian diaspora’s response to it.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s India farmers’ protests continuing for remainder of month

The film was a full year in the making and tells the story of how and why the 2020-21 farmers’ movement ignited a nation, as well as youth, women and men across the world.

The farmers protested against the Indian government’s introduction of three laws that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce – rules which had protected them from the free market for decades.

Farm unions said the laws would leave farmers vulnerable to big companies and destroy their livelihoods.

The laws were repealed in November 2021.

Admission to the screening is free, and registration can be done at eventbrite.ca.

RELATED: Bowing to protests, India’s prime minister agrees to repeal farm laws

Agriculture

