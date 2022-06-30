Canada Day parade and family festival return to Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Canada Day parade returns this year, as does the family festival at Exhibition Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford’s Canada Day celebrations return to a full in-person event this year for the first time since 2019.

The community celebration begins with a parade down South Fraser Way, leaving from Bourquin Crescent and heading west, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade is also being streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

The parade is followed by a free family festival from 1 to 5 p.m. at Exhibition Park (32470 Haida Drive) with interactive play zones and activities such as mini golf, digging for treasure, a close-up animatronic dinosaur experience and the Dogwood Pacesetters dog show.

The festival also features live community entertainment, including performances by Ashley Pater, JML, The Springmans and Mauvey; a multicultural food truck festival; and a community showcase with local artists providing live art demonstrations.

As part of the community celebrations, the city presents the Order of Abbotsford and other civic recognition awards in the evening.

The mainstage entertainment runs until 10 p.m., and is followed by a fireworks display to conclude the festitivies.

A complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information can be found at abbotsford.ca/canadaday.

Abbotsford’s Canada Day celebration was held virtually in 2020 and as a drive-thru event at Tradex in 2021.

