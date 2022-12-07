The Abbotsford Community Foundation starts accepting applications on Jan. 6 for the Community Services Recovery Fund. (Submitted photo)

Applications open to charities for pandemic recovery funds in Abbotsford

Community foundation to distribute money as part of $400M federal initiative

The Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF) begins accepting applications on Jan. 6 for the Community Services Recovery Fund.

The fund is a $400 million investment from the federal government to support charities and non-profits as they focus on how to adapt their organizations for pandemic recovery.

Foundations of Canada alongside the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada have been selected to distribute the funding to help a broad and diverse range of charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies.

Since the early phases of the pandemic, these groups have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools as part of adapting and modernizing their operations.

The ACF says the Community Services Recovery Fund will enable the groups to:

• adapt the way they deliver services to support the needs of their staff and volunteers;

• buy equipment such as computers and software;

• create new ways of working, such as developing new fundraising approaches;

• provide support for staff and volunteers, such as staff training, supports for mental health and well-being; and

• develop plans to receive funding from diverse sources.

“Charities and non-profits are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wendy Neufeld, ACF executive director.

“However, many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services as the needs of the Abbotsford community evolve and grow. Through the Community Services Recovery Fund, the Abbotsford Community Foundation will be able to give organizations the support they need to serve our community.”

Applications will be open until Feb. 21. Visit abbotsfordcf.org and click on “Community Services Recovery Fund” under the “granting” tab for more information.

