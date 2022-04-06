Abbotsford Slavic Gospel Church hosting Ukraine fundraiser

Bake sale set to occur at local church on Saturday (April 9) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Abbotsford Slavic Gospel Church is hosting a bake sale to help support Ukraine on Saturday (April 9).

Items such as pirizhky, rogalyky, cakes, homemade sweets and hot and cold drinks will be available for a donation of any amount.

Organizers state that 100 per cent of the proceeds go towards humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Those donating are invited to spend time in the church and engage in conversation with other attendees and volunteers.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at 29400 Huntingdon Road in south Abbotsford.

For more information, call 604-928-9685 or email ASGchurch@gmail.com.

