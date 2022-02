The Abbotsford Rock and Gem Show takes place this Friday to Sunday (Feb. 4-6) at Matsqui Community Hall.

The Abbotsford Rock and Gem Show returns this weekend at Matsqui Community Hall (33676 St. Olaf Ave.).

The show runs Friday to Sunday (Feb. 4-6) and features demonstrations, displays and vendors.

Doors are open from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is by donation.

COVID-19 health protocols will be in place, including face masks and proof of vaccination.

Visit bclapidary.com for more information.

