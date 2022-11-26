“Carol” is a 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser that has been restored by the Abbotsford Police Department. A toy drive, called Carol for Kids, runs until Dec. 3. (APD photo)

“Carol” is a 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser that has been restored by the Abbotsford Police Department. A toy drive, called Carol for Kids, runs until Dec. 3. (APD photo)

Abbotsford Police Department holds Carol for Kids toy drive

Event collects gifts for Archway Community Services’ Christmas Bureau

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is hosting a toy drive until Dec. 3.

The event is called Carol for Kids and invites the public to drop off new unwrapped toys to the lobby of the APD’s main building at 2838 Justice Way.

All toys collected will be delivered to Archway Community Services’ Christmas Bureau, which holds the Toys for Tots breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 27.

RELATED: Meet ‘Carol’: Vintage cruiser being restored by Abbotsford Police

Every child dropping off a toy with their family will receive a pair of official APD sunglasses from the front counter staff.

In 2020 with support from the Abbotsford Police Foundation, the APD completed the restoration of its 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser, named “Carol” in memory of retired inspector Carol Powell.

Powell died of cancer later that year. She had served Vancouver and Abbotsford for 34 years.

She and her husband, retired sergeant Mike Powell, dressed up each year as Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit sick children and hosted many of the APD’s Halloween parties for kids.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police complete restoration of vintage cruiser

Charity and DonationsChristmasPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Let us know about your Christmas light displays

Just Posted

“Carol” is a 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser that has been restored by the Abbotsford Police Department. A toy drive, called Carol for Kids, runs until Dec. 3. (APD photo)
Abbotsford Police Department holds Carol for Kids toy drive

Callum Bevan of Abbotsford recently won a North American bagpipe competition.
Abbotsford teen wins North American bagpipe competition

The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too event has now been rescheduled to April 29 and 30 in Abbotsford after being cancelled in October. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Girls Fly Too event in Abbotsford rescheduled after October cancellation

This home at 34314 Woodbine Crescent in Abbotsford was all lit up for the holidays in 2021.
Let us know about your Christmas light displays

Pop-up banner image