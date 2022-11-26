Abbotsford Police Department holds Carol for Kids toy drive

“Carol” is a 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser that has been restored by the Abbotsford Police Department. A toy drive, called Carol for Kids, runs until Dec. 3. (APD photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is hosting a toy drive until Dec. 3.

The event is called Carol for Kids and invites the public to drop off new unwrapped toys to the lobby of the APD’s main building at 2838 Justice Way.

All toys collected will be delivered to Archway Community Services’ Christmas Bureau, which holds the Toys for Tots breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 27.

RELATED: Meet ‘Carol’: Vintage cruiser being restored by Abbotsford Police

Every child dropping off a toy with their family will receive a pair of official APD sunglasses from the front counter staff.

In 2020 with support from the Abbotsford Police Foundation, the APD completed the restoration of its 1965 Chevy Biscayne police cruiser, named “Carol” in memory of retired inspector Carol Powell.

Powell died of cancer later that year. She had served Vancouver and Abbotsford for 34 years.

She and her husband, retired sergeant Mike Powell, dressed up each year as Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit sick children and hosted many of the APD’s Halloween parties for kids.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police complete restoration of vintage cruiser

Charity and DonationsChristmasPolice