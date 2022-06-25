Abbotsford cyclist aims to cycle 1,300 km for childhood cancer

Carl Forde of Abbotsford is participating in the annual Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser for the SickKids Founation. (Photo by Sydney Watt)

An Abbotsford man is aiming to raise $2,000 to help fight kids’ cancer by participating in the Great Cycle Challenge for the sixth consecutive year.

Carl Forde hopes to cycle a total of 1,300 kilometres as part of the event, which raises money for The Hospital for Sick Children’s SickKids Foundation.

Forde has ridden 6,639 kilometres in the previous five years he has participated and raised just under $6,000.

He said he continues to participate so that treatments can be developed and a cure can be found for childhood cancer.

“Kids should be living life, not fighting it,” he writes on his fundraising page.

Participants are asked to set a cycling goal for August and log their kilometres throughout the month.

Great Cycle Challenge Canada was founded in 2016 and has grown into one of the largest cycling events in the country.

Over 100,000 cyclists from all over the country have taken part, riding more than 15 million kilometres and raising over $21.7 million for research, care and treatment of childhood cancers.

The SickKids Foundation has hopes that more than 30,000 people will participate this year.

The foundation was established in 1972 and is the largest charitable funder of child-health research, and one of the world’s best pediatric health-care institutions.

Donations to Forde’s fundraising goal can be made by searching his name at greatcyclechallenge.ca.

Abbotsford couple Bob and Heather Spencer previously announced that they will also be participating in the Great Cycle Challenge.

