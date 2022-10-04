Abbotsford Children’s Theatre alumni rewarded for time spent on the stage

Caio de Figueiroa took part in five productions in his time with the acting group

A $500 bursary was recently presented to an Abbotsford Children’s Theatre (ACT) alumni.

Caio de Figueiroa, a 2022 W. J. Mouat secondary school graduate, was a member of ACT from 2017 to 2020 and participated in five productions.

He was an actor who was always inspired to do his best and improve at the craft of acting, says ACT’s artistic director Freddy Latham.

“He is very deserving of this award and my congratulations and best wishes to him in the future,” she says.

De Figueiroa is continuing his education at the University of the Fraser Valley.

“ACT has shown me a sense of community and belonging where it is OK to try and fail,” he said. “This forgiving space allowed me to grow in confidence and try new things. It has taught me important life skills that I will carry into the future.”

For more information about ACT, visit abbotsfordchildrenstheatre.org.

