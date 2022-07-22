Abbotsford Agrifair returns to full-blown event for 2022

Show offers popular attractions such as demo derby and Laughing Loggers

The Monster Foam Party returns to this year’s Abbotsford Agrifair, running July 29 to 31 at Exhibition Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford Agrifair returns to a full-blown event next weekend for the first time in three years.

The event runs Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park after running as a drive-thru safari in 2020 and a smaller in-person event in 2021.

Fair manager Graham Vanstone said the board is excited for the return of many of the event’s most popular shows as well as several news ones.

“There’s just so much to see and do – the list goes on and on,” he said.

Vanstone said the board faced some challenges this year, such as supply-chain issues for items such as fencing and portable toilets and trying to booking entertainers after so many left the industry during the pandemic.

Rising costs have also been a factor, such as $30,000 for security.

“It’s very challenging to keep costs down and give people value for their dollar, which I believe, based on our admission price of $13 for an adult and everything you get in return, we’ve done a good job of keeping it affordable,” Vanstone said.

He said among the highlights is the return of 4-H competitions and displays, the Strathcona Mounted Troop performing their musical ride daily at 5 p.m., and the Laughing Loggers with a brand-new show.

Also returning are the Fraser Valley Antique Farm Machinery Association’s display, Brickville with its Lego displays, the Monster Foam Party, Cinemazoo, the Northern Lights Motorsports Demo Derby, Abbotsford BMX, and Shooting Stars Amusements.

A variety of food trucks will help satisfy guests’ hunger pangs.

Chainsaw carver Ryan Cook will be on hand doing live demos every day, and magician Gary Savard will also entertain.

Agrifair also features a daily concert lineup. The headliners are:

• White Thunder Dance Theatre – Friday at 2:30 p.m.

• Karima Essa – Friday at 3:30 p.m.

• Saint Soldier – Friday at 4:15 p.m

• Blues HoodDoo – Friday at 8 p.m.

• Ryan McAllister – Friday at 8:45 p.m.

• U2 tribute band U4 – Friday at 9:30 p.m.

• Howe Middle School Band – Saturday at 2 p.m.

• Karen Lee Batten – Saturday at 8 p.m.

• We are One Drag and Comedy Show – Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

• The Springmans – Sunday at 8 p.m.

• Tim and the Glory Boys – Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Gates are open from 1 to 9 p.m. each day. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for students/seniors, and free for kids 10 and under. Parking is $5.

Visit agrifair.ca for more information.

