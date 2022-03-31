People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they arrive at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. As of tomorrow, vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they arrive at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. As of tomorrow, vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Starting Friday, vaccinated travellers to Canada don’t need a COVID-19 test

Travel agents report surge in demand for flights since the change was announced two weeks ago

Vaccinated travellers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of Friday.

The change is a departure from Canada’s policy since the early days of the pandemic, and the struggling tourism industry describes it as a major boon.

Travel agents say they’ve seen a surge in demand for flights since the change was announced two weeks ago.

Domestic tourism groups also report a big bump in bookings over the last few weeks.

While no test will be required after April 1 for people who are considered fully vaccinated, Health Canada still requires that anyone arriving from outside the country wear a mask in public for two weeks.

The rules for unvaccinated Canadians and other travellers who are exempt from the vaccine requirement remain unchanged, and those people will still need to provide a negative test, or evidence enough time has passed after an infection, to enter the country.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: WestJet foresees busy summer travel season as testing requirements dropped

travel

Previous story
B.C.’s hydrogen fuel project seeing big investor interest, Horgan says

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Canucks signed forward Vincent Aresneau to a two-year extension.
Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Vincent Arseneau to two-year extension

A house was destroyed by fire in Silver Creek in Hope this week. (Hope Fire Department photo)
Busy 18 hours for Hope firefighters includes house fire in Silver Creek

People are invited to join up as community volunteers this April to get organized and help clean up trails, parks, neighbourhoods, and workplaces in the lead up to Earth Day on April 22. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Volunteers wanted for Abbotsford Community Clean-Up Month

Rock group Styx comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 6.
Styx coming to Abbotsford in October