RAD Torque opens new manufacturing facility in Abbotsford

Eight small buildings consolidated into one on Marshall Road

RAD Torque Systems held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday (Sept. 15) for its massive new manufacturing facility in Abbotsford.

The company, and its parent company New World Technologies Inc., has moved production to the new building at 30722 Marshall Rd. so that “it can continue to develop new torque technology that heavy industry around the world relies on,” a press release states.

RAD Torque Systems currently employs more than 150 people and is recognized as the leading Canadian manufacturer of pneumatic, battery-powered, electronic pistol-grip torque wrenches, which are shipped and sold globally. It has sales offices worldwide.

Its customers include Boeing, General Electric and Caterpillar.

“Our new facility means our whole team is now under one roof, so we can work, learn and move forward together as RAD Torque continues to grow, providing more jobs for the local community, as well as cutting-edge technology to serve the industries we work with around the world,” said Dan Provost, president and founder, who started the company more than 25 years ago.

Provost said the products from RAD Torque Systems have revolutionized procedures in many industries, including aerospace, defence, mining, wind power, railways and manufacturing.

He said sate-of-the-art milling machines are a key feature at the new facility, helping increase the quality and production of RAD tools.

“What this facility means to us is we have much more space to put in our equipment – more equipment – which means we can create more products faster,” said Pat McFadden, vice president of operations.

“It’s going to help us with our lead times for everybody’s product faster, which means we can sell more, and all the employees will be in one building, rather than the eight smaller buildings we were separated in before.”

