A seaplane prepares to land on the harbour as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers are seen at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, saying they are ready to walk off the job on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A seaplane prepares to land on the harbour as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers are seen at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The union representing port workers in British Columbia says it has issued 72-hour strike notice, saying they are ready to walk off the job on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. port union issues 72-hour strike notice affecting 7,400 workers

Union members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month

Premier David Eby Wednesday (June 28) said he is “profoundly worried” about the potential impact of a strike at B.C. ports after the union representing port workers said its members are ready to walk off the job on Saturday.

The 72-hour strike notice issued by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada means workers could hit the bricks July 1 at 8 p.m. The notice affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers in more than 30 B.C. ports.

Eby said British Columbians have already seen costs rise because of disrupted supply chains during the pandemic period.

“(To) see the potential for a strike to cause even further costs for British Columbians is very concerning for me, at a time when British Columbians cannot afford that,” he said.

“I really encourage the longshore workers…as well as the port authority to sit down at the table to work out a deal, encourage the federal government to be there to support both sides and reach a deal in this very important area of federal responsibility,” he said.

He added that British Columbians deserve a port system that works efficiently and keeps down some of the cost increases down, which they are seeing right now.

Negotiations between the union and the BC Maritime Employers Association started in February in an attempt to reach an agreement before their contract expired at the end of March.

Both sides have been in a cooling-off period but that ended on June 21.

Union members voted 99.24 per cent in favour of strike action earlier this month.

The union said in a statement Wednesday that contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues in the dispute.

“Longshore workers kept this province and the country running during the pandemic, and when Canadians were told to shelter in place, our people went to work,’ the statement said.

“We worked in difficult and hazardous conditions to ensure that the communities where we live, and all Canadians, had the necessary supplies and personal protective equipment to defend against the COVID 19 virus.”

The union said management continues to demand concessions.

The Maritime Employers Association has not commented on the strike notice, but said in a statement Tuesday that both sides continue to meet with the assistance of a federal mediator and that bargaining was expected to go into next week.

READ ALSO: Union for 7,000-plus terminal cargo workers in B.C. ports to hold strike vote

LabourPorts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada needs more grocery competition, federal watchdog finds
Next story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce wants port strike averted, cites economy

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove

Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz perform at this year’s Harrison Festival of the Arts. The 44th annual Festival has an especially soulful lineup with music drawing on African-American soul, funk and R&B. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)
Soul, funk and R&B ahead for this year’s Harrison Festival of the Arts