Abbotsford business one of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2nd time

An Abbotsford company has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation for the second year in a row.

BE Power Equipment manufactures pressure washers and outdoor power equipment for professional users.

Owner and CEO Curtis Braber on April 1 donated 20 Honda GC160 engines to Yale Secondary’s automotive department. The engines are being used by Grade 10 power mechanics students who learn how to disassemble and reassemble the small engines.

The company was among those who received the Best Managed Companies designation for the first time in 2021. Those recipients were invited to re-apply in 2022 and retain their Best Managed status for two more years.

Those companies can go on to be named Gold Standard winners and, following that, Platinum Club winners.

Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business award programs recognizing Canadian-owned and -managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel composed of representatives from program sponsors as well as special guest judges.

The 2022 Best Managed companies share characteristics such as enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

BE Power Equipment, located on Progressive Way in Abbotsford, is a third-generation company that has grown from a small family-run business established 30 years ago to the largest pressure washer manufacturer in Canada.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. Hundreds of companies compete for the designation each year.

