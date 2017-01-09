  • Connect with Us

Treacherous driving conditions causing havoc on Abbotsford roads

!One of several vehicles involved in a crash on Maclure Road near Old Yale this morning. - Ben Lypka
  • Abbotsford updated Jan 9, 2017 at 10:51 AM

Police are urging the public to slow down after multiple collisions around the city blamed on black ice Monday morning.

Sports

Great start, poor finish on Giants road trip

  • Langley posted Jan 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Five one-goal games but Vancouver comes on top in just two of those WHL contests

Buzz

5 to start your day

  • B.C. posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM

A woman refuses to leave a Surrey tree, an anti-Trump LEGO march and more you need to know

Lifestyle

WEATHER: Return of the rain

  • Abbotsford posted Jan 9, 2017 at 7:00 AM

Wet weather comes back to Abbotsford for most of Monday

Community

VIDEO: Pond hockey played in Abbotsford for first time in years

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 8, 2017 at 3:19 PM

Cold weather has created an outdoor rink at Willband Creek Park

Sports

UFV Cascades basketball sweeps MacEwan

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 7, 2017 at 10:02 PM

Men's, women's basketball teams win all four games on home court

World News

Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Torture risk weighed in refugee case

