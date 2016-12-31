- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
New Year's eve snowfall results in slippery roads
Drivers are advised to slowdown as a mix of rain and snow has made many roads in Abbotsford slippery
Community
VIDEO: Abbotsford welcomes 2017 at Tradex
First Night event kicks in the New Year for Abbotsford
Community
Fraser Valley First Night celebration a success
3rd annual FV First Night New Year's celebration draws a crowd of over 3,000
News
2016: The year in review in Abbotsford
Take a look back at some of the stories that grabbed headlines over the last 12 months
News
Christmas present plot hatched just as planned
Langley boy with cystic fibrosis gets the gift he wanted, thanks to the kindness of a large group of strangers
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
Sports
Giants fall to Kamloops on 'Bad Blazer Night'
-
Buzz
College in Canada? After Trump's win, more students in the US consider it
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
News
Abbotsford Police continue search for missing woman Marie Stuart
-
News
15 Delta colleagues win $1 million lottery
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
VPD sex crimes cop busted for sexual assault
-
News
UPDATE: Heavy snowfall closes major highways
-
Lifestyle
WEATHER: Overcast day will give way to rain, snow tonight
-
News
Despite rule changes, brewing on Fraser Valley farmland remains nearly impossible
-
News
Upgrades slated for Abbotsford rail crossings
-
News
Pedestrian/cycling plan over Highway 1 moves forward
-
News
The dollars and sense of filming in Abbotsford (with interactive map)
-
Sports
Cascades Scholarship Breakfast set for February
-
News
Flooding threatens band of Jacob sheep transported from Abbotsford to Israel
-
News
Abbotsford company makes large donation to help Greta Loewen
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
UPDATED: Abbotsford Police trying to track down missing pregnant woman
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
News
Pressure cooker in Abbotsford Airport parking lot results in police response
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
More eagles being electrocuted by power lines
-
News
Preet Rai acclaimed as BC NDP candidate for Abbotsford West
-
News
Fight to stave off Fraser erosion continues
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Entertainment
Three bands play benefit concert for Abbotsford Food Bank
-
Business
Three Abbotsford businesses receive Fan Choice Award
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Housing options needed