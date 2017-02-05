- Home
Snow day: Abbotsford schools closed on Monday
All district buildings closed due to weather conditions
News
Brace for more snow in Abbotsford through the week
Another snowfall warning issued for Sunday, Feb. 5
Sports
Cascades men sweep away Victoria
UFV basketball teams earn three of four against Vikes, playoffs looming for both teams
News
VIDEOS: Abbotsford blasted by snow
White stuff not going away anytime soon
News
VIDEO: Family of missing pregnant woman, Marie Stuart, makes public appeal
Stuart has been missing for more than a month, since Dec. 27, 2016
Buzz
Lower Mainland digs out from major snowfall, power outages continue in some areas
Dump of 10 to 20 cm yesterday snowiest day at YVR in two years, snowfall warning continues for Fraser Valley
Impress
Taking learning beyond the classroom with Abbotsford Virtual School
- Impress Branded Content
AVS offers new program, called Fusion, for the 2017-18 school year
World News
Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart
Imam: message at funerals came from heart
-
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits.
-
News
Up to 20 more centimetres of snow expected in Abbotsford
-
Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds, at Harvard, balks at making fun of Tom Brady
-
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
-
News
Freezing rain warning issued for Abbotsford
-
News
Hunt for truffles just beginning in Fraser Valley
-
News
'Disturbing' report suggests powerful drugs drew homeless to Abbotsford last year
-
News
UFV theatre programs moving to Abbotsford
-
Opinion
COLUMN: No evidence supervised sites to blame for overdose deaths
-
News
Youth Forum on Character held at UFV in Abbotsford
-
Community
Event held in celebration of Rotary Foundation's 100th birthday
-
Entertainment
Black History Month celebrated at Reach Gallery Museum
-
Community
Abbotsford family helped by Variety – The Children's Charity
-
News
WITH VIDEO: Driver who crashes into tree in Abbotsford dies in hospital
-
News
Tobacco retailer inspections down dramatically
-
News
Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday morning
-
News
Snowfall warning issued for Abbotsford and Chilliwack
-
News
Former ICBC employee charged for accessing names in Justice Institute attacks
-
Sports
VIDEO: Cascades Classic wrestling tournament action
-
Opinion
LETTER: Remembering Dave Holmberg
-
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
-
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
-
News
New course at UFV offers gateway to grazing with goats
-
News
House prices stabilize in the Fraser Valley, and fall by six per cent in Greater Vancouver
-
News
NewLeaf Travel Company increases frequency of routes to and from Abbotsford
-
News
Public notice issued about sexual offender formerly of Abbotsford
-
Lifestyle
WEATHER: More sun and wind, but snow is coming
-
Business
Toques, mittens distributed by local company to help homeless
-
Business
F21 Red opens at Highstreet in Abbotsford