Abbotsford couple seeks return of stolen family photos

!Trevor and Malerie Crump, with son Jude, are devastated at the theft of hundreds of photos stolen recently from a storage container on their property. - Submitted photo
  • Abbotsford updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:04 PM

Hundreds of images are missing after theft from storage container on family's property

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

Entertainment

'Odysseo' returns to Vancouver with dream-like display by horses and humans

  • Surrey B.C.  posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Show's White Big Top tent comes alive with equestrian choreography and acrobatic art

News

Abbotsford Muslim community grateful for support after shock of attack

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 1, 2017 at 12:59 PM

Public welcomed to city's first Open Mosque Day on Feb. 11; US travel ban prompts Muslims not from affected countries to reconsider plans.

News

Abbotsford teen dies in skiing accident at Manning Park

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 1, 2017 at 12:58 PM

Catherine Schoeman died during church youth outing on Saturday

Sports

VIDEO: Abbotsford's Taylor Mante signs with OBU

  • Abbotsford posted Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Abbotsford Panthers football star heading to Oklahoma in the fall

Abbotsford News Videos

Impress

Taking learning beyond the classroom with Abbotsford Virtual School

  • Impress Branded Content
  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

AVS offers new program, called Fusion, for the 2017-18 school year

World News

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Community Events, February 2017

