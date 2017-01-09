- Home
Treacherous driving conditions causing havoc on Abbotsford roads
Police are urging the public to slow down after multiple collisions around the city blamed on black ice Monday morning.
Sports
Great start, poor finish on Giants road trip
Five one-goal games but Vancouver comes on top in just two of those WHL contests
Buzz
5 to start your day
A woman refuses to leave a Surrey tree, an anti-Trump LEGO march and more you need to know
Lifestyle
WEATHER: Return of the rain
Wet weather comes back to Abbotsford for most of Monday
Community
VIDEO: Pond hockey played in Abbotsford for first time in years
Cold weather has created an outdoor rink at Willband Creek Park
Sports
UFV Cascades basketball sweeps MacEwan
Men's, women's basketball teams win all four games on home court
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
Impress
A French country estate in South Langley
- Impress Branded Content
- posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM
News
An ‘unwanted fountain’ of sewage could rise from the Fraser River, says Mission mayor
News
Abbotsford house sales rose 35 per cent in 2016
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
News
Student teachers relieved as hundreds of new positions to open following BCTF’s interim deal
News
Abbotsford residents who refuse to clear sidewalks of snow could be fined
News
Keep off frozen Mill Lake, Abbotsford city officials warn
News
Higher taxes ahead for some, decreases for others after assessment jump
News
MP Ed Fast's recovery 'going well'
News
Truck collision ties up traffic at Vye Road and Sumas Way
News
Suspect in Abbotsford jewelry store incident charged with five robberies
News
Clean your roofs of snow, drivers urged
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
News
First triplets born at MSA Hospital in Abbotsford turn 60
Entertainment
Eleven artists showcased at Kariton Gallery exhibit
Entertainment
Reach Gallery Museum hosts three off-site tours
Community
Event in Abbotsford celebrates World Religion Day
News
Abbotsford family leaves sanctuary after deportation order lifted
News
Hopes and wishes for a new year in Abbotsford
News
Crash closes eastbound left lane of Highway 1 near Sumas Way exit
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
News
Abbotsford told to pay plaintiff's court costs for 2015 homeless court case
News
Failing grade for Lower Mainland snow response: head of care providers’ group
News
Infrastructure upgrades, homeless projects and planning on deck for 2017
News
Abbotsford man victim of fatal crash near Hope last month
News
Suspect arrested after Abbotsford jewelry store robbery
News
Abbotsford home values jump by one-third in 12 months
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Looking forward in 2017
Opinion
LETTER: Fraser Health addresses overdose crisis
Business
Three Abbotsford businesses receive Fan Choice Award