Man stabbed after confronting suspected thief
Victim sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Sports
Ronning's late goal the game-winner as Giants bump slump
Top line of James Malm, Ty Ronning and Brayden Watts combine for four goals, eight points in 5-4 win over Kelowna at Langley Events Centre
Sports
Abbotsford's Hadwin shoots rare 59 on PGA Tour
Abbotsford golfer Adam Hadwin became just the eighth golfer to shoot a round of 59 on the PGA Tour Saturday.
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
News
Defence says estranged husband 'not criminally responsible' for Leanne Friesen's death
Closing submissions presented Friday at trial of Jeffrey Friesen of Abbotsford
Business
F21 Red opens at Highstreet in Abbotsford
Opening set for Saturday, Jan. 21
World News
At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
-
Community
SLIDESHOW: Vancouver Motorcycle Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford
-
News
VIDEO: Fraser Valley hepatitis C clinic addresses unmet need
-
News
Thirty-seven overdose deaths in Abbotsford in 2016
-
News
Estranged husband testifies that fatal shooting of Leanne Friesen was accidental
-
News
Chilliwack RCMP net cocaine, cash, cars in dial-a-dope bust
-
News
Farmers say snowmelt illustrates pipeline's impact on crops
-
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
-
News
Eight children treated for minor injuries after school bus collision in Deroche area
-
News
Police monitor funeral in Abbotsford for man gunned down in Edmonton
-
News
UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
-
News
Two missing Rhodesian ridgebacks found dead in Glen Valley
-
News
Burned kittens rescued from fire recovering in hospital, awaiting adoption
-
News
Several accidents in Abbotsford as black ice poses hazard
-
News
VIDEO: Alex Fraser Bridge to get seventh lane to cut congestion
-
Opinion
OPINION: BC Liberals again using the public service for partisan purposes
-
News
Updated: One of two missing Rhodesian ridgebacks found dead
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
Lifestyle
WEATHER: Clouds to roll in, showers possible this afternoon
-
News
FEELING WHOLE AGAIN: Questioning school safety measures
-
News
FEELING WHOLE AGAIN: Pros and cons of heightened school security
-
News
FEELING WHOLE AGAIN: Abby Senior slowly heals
-
News
FEELING WHOLE AGAIN: How La Loche recovered from its own tragedy
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
Entertainment
Artist showcase at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium
-
Business
Ben Moss Jewellers acquired by Charm Diamond Centres
-
Community
Tabor Village in Abbotsford acquires Valhaven Care Home
-
Entertainment
Gallery 7 Theatre presents Halo
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
Dustin Moir on trial for 2005 murder of Chelsey Acorn of Abbotsford
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: The slippery issue of snow