Barge strikes Mission Railway Bridge, forces closure
Crews still working to repair damages, CP Rail has reopened the bridge after it was closed for more than 24 hours.
News
Jury says three of four accused human smugglers not guilty
B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke declared a mistrial for the fourth man after the jury told the court it couldn't reach a verdict.
Entertainment
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says
Moore died with her husband and friends nearby
News
Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death
Brandon Jansen of Coquitlam died last year while at a substance abuse treatment centre in Powell River.
News
Travis Vader gets life for killing seniors, can apply for parole in 7 years
Lyle and Marie McCann were on their way to the Fraser Valley in 2010.
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission
World News
Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic investment in Ontario?
Baloney Meter: O'Leary, Ontario and Michigan
Community
Matsqui masterpieces unveiled
Buzz
VIDEO: UBC students try to land a ‘probe’ on Saturn’s largest moon
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Continue Dave's work
Community
Pacific Agriculture Show returns to Tradex
Entertainment
Canadian Guitar Quartet performs in Abbotsford
News
Federal Conservative leadership debate scheduled in Langley
Buzz
5 to start your day
News
Two men shot in Abbotsford and then crash into second car while fleeing scene
Lifestyle
WEATHER: Chance of rain, temperatures up to 4 C
Sports
Abbotsford golfer Adam Hadwin joins the ‘59 club’
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
News
Co-workers hope to find owner of old photos found in Abbotsford
News
Fentanyl: A mother's pain, a mother's message
News
Abbotsford International Airport sets new passenger record
News
Vancouver cop in court on sex charges
News
Vancouver police looking for woman who helped stabbing victim on Halloween
News
Pilot program puts aboriginal elders in family court process
News
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford
News
Homeowner grant change to benefit around 500 Abbotsford properties
News
Defence says estranged husband 'not criminally responsible' for Leanne Friesen's death
News
Guilty pleas in murder of Langley's Nicholas Hannon
News
Stretch of Downes Road closed due to weather-related damage
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
News
Prominent philanthropist Dave Holmberg passes away at 75
News
VIDEO: Dozens rally against racism in Abbotsford
Sports
VIDEO: Hansen falls to McNair in Timberwolves Classic final
Business
F21 Red opens at Highstreet in Abbotsford
Opinion
EDITORIAL: The slippery issue of snow