Man rescued from frozen river in Langley

  • Langley posted Jan 14, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Firefighters use borrowed boat to reach operator of mini-tugboat after it gets caught in the ice

News

A different kind of dog sledding in Mission

  • Mission, B.C. updated Jan 16, 2017 at 9:13 AM

The recent cold wether and snow has made for some fun recreational activities.

Buzz

5 to start your day

  • B.C. posted Jan 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM
A frozen river rescue, sexual awareness month starts at UBC and more you need to know

Sports

Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured as giant of women's hockey retires

  •  posted Jan 16, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Fitting tribute to one of the best players ever to wear a Canada hockey sweater

Lifestyle

WEATHER: Rain to return as temperatures warm

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 16, 2017 at 7:57 AM

Wet weather forecast to start around noon and continue through the week.

News

40 teachers to be hired in Abbotsford for remainder of school year

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 16, 2017 at 7:48 AM

$1.7 million to be spent as part of $50 million provincial deal

World News

Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 9:11 AM

Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action

