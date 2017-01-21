  • Connect with Us

Man stabbed after confronting suspected thief

!A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on Landeau Place last night. - Kevin MacDonald
  • Abbotsford  posted Jan 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Victim sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Sports

Ronning's late goal the game-winner as Giants bump slump

  • Langley updated Jan 21, 2017 at 3:33 PM

Top line of James Malm, Ty Ronning and Brayden Watts combine for four goals, eight points in 5-4 win over Kelowna at Langley Events Centre

Sports

Abbotsford's Hadwin shoots rare 59 on PGA Tour

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 21, 2017 at 3:05 PM

Abbotsford golfer Adam Hadwin became just the eighth golfer to shoot a round of 59 on the PGA Tour Saturday.

Buzz

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C.  updated Jan 21, 2017 at 7:17 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

News

Defence says estranged husband 'not criminally responsible' for Leanne Friesen's death

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 20, 2017 at 5:01 PM

Closing submissions presented Friday at trial of Jeffrey Friesen of Abbotsford

Business

F21 Red opens at Highstreet in Abbotsford

  • Abbotsford posted Jan 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Opening set for Saturday, Jan. 21

Abbotsford News Videos

World News

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

  • posted Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16 PM

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event