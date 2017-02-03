  • Connect with Us

Freezing rain warning issued for Abbotsford

!Russell Horning was busy shoveling the sidewalk along South Fraser Way as snow began to accumulate mid afternoon on Friday. Several centimetres of snow had already fallen, with more on the way. - Ken Goudswaard
  • Abbotsford posted Feb 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Snowfall warning still in effect, but drivers also alerted to possibility of freezing rain

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:40 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Hunt for truffles just beginning in Fraser Valley

  • Abbotsford posted Feb 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Valuable, but elusive, mushrooms can fetch $3,000 per kilogram – but B.C. 10 years behind Oregon's industry.

Youth Forum on Character held at UFV in Abbotsford

  • Abbotsford posted Feb 3, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Event on Friday attracts approximately 250 students from 20 schools

Six from B.C. in space race to become Canada’s next astronaut

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Candidates include surgeons, pilots, and physicists vying for two spots with the Canadian Space Agency

Taking learning beyond the classroom with Abbotsford Virtual School

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

AVS offers new program, called Fusion, for the 2017-18 school year

Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:11 PM

Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble

Community Events, February 2017

