Man rescued from frozen river in Langley
Firefighters use borrowed boat to reach operator of mini-tugboat after it gets caught in the ice
News
A different kind of dog sledding in Mission
The recent cold wether and snow has made for some fun recreational activities.
Buzz
5 to start your day
A frozen river rescue, sexual awareness month starts at UBC and more you need to know
Sports
Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured as giant of women's hockey retires
Fitting tribute to one of the best players ever to wear a Canada hockey sweater
Lifestyle
WEATHER: Rain to return as temperatures warm
Wet weather forecast to start around noon and continue through the week.
News
40 teachers to be hired in Abbotsford for remainder of school year
$1.7 million to be spent as part of $50 million provincial deal
World News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action
-
News
Winter weather sends homeless who'd rather sleep outside to Abbotsford shelters
-
Community
VIDEO: It's My Wedding bridal fair returns to Abbotsford
-
News
B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes
-
Sports
VIDEO: Walnut Grove defeats Kelowna in Snowball Classic
-
News
Pipes burst in Abbotsford, flooding school, care home
-
News
UPDATE: Suspicious fire under investigation
-
News
VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers weather high costs and damage during cold snap
-
Buzz
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
-
News
Chilliwack family recounts terror after gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport
-
Community
Talk on museums takes place at UFV's Abbotsford campus
-
Entertainment
Bateman Secondary presents musical Joseph
-
News
Goose poop problem prompts Abbotsford to turn to bird birth control
-
News
Planning to begin for new Sumas Mountain developments
-
News
Two men fatally shot in Edmonton had links to Townline Hill conflict, police say
-
News
Marie Stuart of Abbotsford still missing after more than two weeks
-
News
Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits
-
News
SLIDESHOW: Pond hockey on Mill Lake
-
News
Ministry of Education hosts open house in Abbotsford
-
News
Dozens of British Columbians sickened after eating raw oysters
-
News
Campaign to reduce ER visits expanded
-
News
UPDATE: Kittens singed in Gladwin Road house fire
-
Entertainment
Abbotsford Traditional Secondary presents Cinderella
-
News
'I'm still standing and I'm still smiling': Margaret Trudeau speaks at UFV
-
News
Abbotsford man applies for return of $60,000 seized by police
-
News
Abbotsford parents appeal for answers in daughter's disappearance in Peru
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: The slippery issue of snow
-
Business
Home prices in Metro Vancouver to fall 8.5 per cent: report
-
Business
CHBA FV finalists announced
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Looking forward in 2017