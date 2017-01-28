  • Connect with Us

Influx of new teachers won't disturb classes, district says

!Integrating newly hired teachers into Abbotsford school system won
  • Abbotsford  posted Jan 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM

New hires will be integrated into schools, without forming new classes

Battle to beat AIDS offers lessons in fighting opioid crisis

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM

On Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, experts in HIV/AIDS and drug overdose prevention are working together.

B.C. father-son team developing technology to 3D print in space using moon dust

  • Vancouver updated Jan 29, 2017 at 1:57 PM

Over the past five years, the father-and-son team has been developing the technology to send a 3D printer to the moon.

VIDEO: Cascades Classic wrestling tournament action

  • Abbotsford  posted Jan 29, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Canada West grapplers battle it out at UFV

Cascades Classic Showcases local wrestlers

  • abbotsford updated Jan 29, 2017 at 1:42 PM

More than 100 wrestlers from western Canada and Western Washington University on hand for Sunday tournament

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

