Freezing rain warning issued for Abbotsford
Snowfall warning still in effect, but drivers also alerted to possibility of freezing rain
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits.
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
News
Hunt for truffles just beginning in Fraser Valley
Valuable, but elusive, mushrooms can fetch $3,000 per kilogram – but B.C. 10 years behind Oregon's industry.
News
Youth Forum on Character held at UFV in Abbotsford
Event on Friday attracts approximately 250 students from 20 schools
Buzz
Six from B.C. in space race to become Canada’s next astronaut
Candidates include surgeons, pilots, and physicists vying for two spots with the Canadian Space Agency
Impress
Taking learning beyond the classroom with Abbotsford Virtual School
- Impress Branded Content
AVS offers new program, called Fusion, for the 2017-18 school year
World News
Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards
Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble
-
Community
Event held in celebration of Rotary Foundation's 100th birthday
-
News
WITH VIDEO: Driver who crashes into tree in Abbotsford dies in hospital
-
News
Tobacco retailer inspections down dramatically
-
Buzz
5 to start your day
-
News
Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday morning
-
News
Snowfall warning issued for Abbotsford and Chilliwack
-
News
Former ICBC employee charged for accessing names in Justice Institute attacks
-
Sports
VIDEO: Cascades Classic wrestling tournament action
-
Sports
Busy Cascades weekend on tap
-
Opinion
LETTER: Remembering Dave Holmberg
-
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
-
Community
SLICE OF LIFE: Feb. 3 to 10
-
Entertainment
Reach Gallery Museum celebrates Canada's 150th birthday
-
Entertainment
Play in Abbotsford raises funds for Warm Zone
-
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
-
News
New course at UFV offers gateway to grazing with goats
-
News
House prices stabilize in the Fraser Valley, and fall by six per cent in Greater Vancouver
-
News
NewLeaf Travel Company increases frequency of routes to and from Abbotsford
-
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
-
News
Public notice issued about sexual offender formerly of Abbotsford
-
News
Snow possible Friday in the Lower Mainland: Environment Canada
-
Lifestyle
WEATHER: More sun and wind, but snow is coming
-
News
Abbotsford man sentenced for two child porn offences
-
News
VIDEO: High prescription drug costs hinder access for seniors: UBC study
-
News
Abbotsford Muslim community grateful for support after shock of attack
-
Business
Toques, mittens distributed by local company to help homeless
-
News
Abbotsford couple seeks return of stolen family photos
-
News
Abbotsford teen dies in skiing accident at Manning Park
-
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Continue Dave's work
-
Business
F21 Red opens at Highstreet in Abbotsford