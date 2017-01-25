  • Connect with Us

Barge strikes Mission Railway Bridge, forces closure

!A crew from Fraser River Pile and Dredge, based in New Westminster,works on repairing the Mission Train Bridge on Tuesday morning. A barge collided with the Bridge early Monday, forcing CP Rail to temporarily close the more than 100-year-old structure. - Kevin Mills Photos
  • Mission, B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Crews still working to repair damages, CP Rail has reopened the bridge after it was closed for more than 24 hours.

