!McMillan Road was mostly covered by snow this weekend. - John Morrow

Snow day: Abbotsford schools closed on Monday

  • Abbotsford  updated Feb 5, 2017 at 3:03 PM

All district buildings closed due to weather conditions

Brace for more snow in Abbotsford through the week

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 5, 2017 at 2:50 PM

Another snowfall warning issued for Sunday, Feb. 5

Cascades men sweep away Victoria

  • Abbotsford  posted Feb 4, 2017 at 11:00 PM

UFV basketball teams earn three of four against Vikes, playoffs looming for both teams

VIDEOS: Abbotsford blasted by snow

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 4, 2017 at 6:18 PM

White stuff not going away anytime soon

VIDEO: Family of missing pregnant woman, Marie Stuart, makes public appeal

  • Abbotsford  updated Feb 4, 2017 at 3:04 PM
Stuart has been missing for more than a month, since Dec. 27, 2016

Lower Mainland digs out from major snowfall, power outages continue in some areas

  • Metro Vancouver updated Feb 4, 2017 at 1:03 PM

Dump of 10 to 20 cm yesterday snowiest day at YVR in two years, snowfall warning continues for Fraser Valley

Impress

Taking learning beyond the classroom with Abbotsford Virtual School

  • Impress Branded Content
  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

AVS offers new program, called Fusion, for the 2017-18 school year

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

