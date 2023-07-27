Police in Montana say Alicia Navarro is safe and happy after turning up 4 years and 1,600 kilometres from home. Commons Wikimedia

Police in Montana say Alicia Navarro is safe and happy after turning up 4 years and 1,600 kilometres from home. Commons Wikimedia

U.S. teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at police station far from home

Arizona’s Alicia Navarro walked into a Montana police after vanishing at age 14

An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.

Alicia Navarro, 18, of Glendale, showed up alone this week in a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Canadian border and identified herself, police in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, said Wednesday.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search that included the FBI. Santiago said over the years, police had received thousands of tips.

Her mother, Jessica Nunez, raised concerns that Navarro, who was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum, may have been lured away by someone she met online.

The name of the town wasn’t immediately disclosed, but Montana is more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) from Arizona.

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” police spokesman Jose Santiago said at a news conference.

Investigators were trying to determine what happened to Navarro after her disappearance at age 14 on Sept. 15, 2019.

Police said Navarro told them that she hadn’t been harmed.

Police said she wasn’t being held and could come and go as she pleased. She does not face any criminal charges, they added.

“She is not in any kind of trouble,” Santiago said.

When she disappeared from her home, Navarro left a signed note that read: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Lt. Scott Waite said that Navarro had an “emotionally overwhelming” reunion with her mother and was “very apologetic (as) to what she has put her mother through.”

Nunez confirmed that her daughter had been found but said she had no details.

“I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle,” she said in a Facebook post.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example,” she said. “Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight.”

READ ALSO: Teen missing in B.C. provincial park for 2 days found safe

missing personUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close
Next story
Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Abbotsford council on July 24 voted against final approval of a zoning bylaw amendment that would have allowed a 20-bed emergency shelter to continue at the former Red Lion Inn on Pauline Street. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Next steps underway after Abbotsford council votes against 20-bed emergency shelter

BC Transit’s Fraser Valley Express bus is seen in 2015 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
BC Transit announces dates of when bus service will resume in Fraser Valley

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser