A Thanksgiving turkey dinner is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year

Homemade turkey dinner now more than $200 for a family of four

Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year as double-digit food inflation pushes up costs. The cost of a classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings now comes in at a cost of $203.95 for a family of four.

-The Canadian Press

CanadaFood BankHolidays

