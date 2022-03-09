A portion of Highway 12 just north of Lytton has apparently collapsed. The Highway is closed in both directions as Drive BC conducts a geotechnical assessment on the area. (Shelley Stang photo)

VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Meanwhile, a rockslide has closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

It’s been nearly four months since B.C.’s highways were devastated by atmospheric rivers that caused widespread washouts, rockslides and flooding. Now two B.C. highways are closed due to geotechnical issues.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions just north of Lytton due to an apparent road collapse. A video posted to social media shows the highway crumbled along the bank of the Fraser River. DriveBC said crews are conducting a geotechnical investigation of the site between Six Mile Road and Kirby Flat Road for 4.8 kilometres to determine the cause of the collapse.

Meanwhile, Highway 99 is closed between Pemberton and Lillooet after a rockslide occurred between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road earlier this week. The slide is near Duffy Lake Provincial Park where rockslides killed five people during the Nov. 14 atmospheric river.

An aerial view of the March rockslide near Duffy Lake Provincial Park on Highway 99. (DriveBC)

An aerial view of the March rockslide near Duffy Lake Provincial Park on Highway 99. (DriveBC)

DriveBC has not determined a cause for either of the closures. Updates on both closures are expected Wednesday afternoon (March 9). Until the closures are lifted, the only way in or out of Lillooet is along Highway 99 northeast toward Cache Creek.

READ MORE: Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

READ MORE: B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lytton

Previous story
Video explores B.C. heritage home before it was destroyed in gas explosion

Just Posted

City council has approved a light-up bench for the inside of Abbotsford Community Library in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, which is covering the initial costs.
Light-up bench approved for inside of Abbotsford Community Library

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino speaks at a press conference at Seabird Island on Wednesday (March 9). Mendicino announced $3.1 million in funding for crime prevention programs for Agassiz-area First Nations youth. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Canada Public Safety Minister announces funding for Seabird Island youth programs

Abbotsford gymnasts impressed at the recent Christy Fraser Memorial in Langley and now prepare for the Twisters Invitational from March 24 to 27 in Chilliwack. (Terry Sue - Media North)
Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Langley, prepare for meet in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford Canucks power play scored three times and Spencer Martin stopped all the shots he faced to earn a 3-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday (March 9). (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/Toronto Marlies)
Power play fuels Abbotsford Canucks to shutout win over Toronto