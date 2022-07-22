High heat is on the way, and there are ways to keep cool and safe, says Fraser Health. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

High heat is on the way, and there are ways to keep cool and safe, says Fraser Health. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

VIDEO: Know how to keep cool, help others, in the coming heat wave, says Fraser Health

With temperatures about to soar in the Vancouver and Fraser Valley area, there are ways to keep cool

Do you know the best way to use your fans to cool down?

Fraser Health has sent out tips and tricks on how to beat the heat that’s forecasted for the region in the coming days.

They have included links to videos, and resources that have been translated into multiple languages.

Fraser Health has an online ‘hub’ with ‘tips to beat the heat and stay safe in the sun.’

On that page, they’ve made a list of all the municipalities in Fraser Health with direct links to their pages with heat wave information. Many of the municipalities have cooling centres listed that will be open under certain conditions.

People are asked to become familiar with them, to share the information out on social media, and to let people that may not have access to the internet where to go in severe weather.

There are many people who are at greater risk of illness or death in extreme heat, including people who have no shelter, elderly, young people and babies, people taking certain medications, and the immune compromised.

People are asked to check on the elderly and others who may be at risk, and there is a video Fraser Health is sharing on social media.

They’ve also made a video teaching people how to make the most of their fans at home.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s in the east

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Fraser Healthheat warningWeather

Previous story
VIDEO: Comic-Con welcomes back excited fans for first in-person event in 2 years

Just Posted

A poultry manure facility on Bradner Road comes before council on July 25 for consideration of its application to the Agricultural Land Commission to continue operating in its current format. (Ministry of Environment photo)
Staff suggest council turn down ALC application from Abbotsford manure company

The Monster Foam Party returns to this year’s Abbotsford Agrifair, running July 29 to 31 at Exhibition Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Agrifair returns to full-blown event for 2022

A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman and new Abbotsford Canucks player Chad Nychuk (left) tries to defend Rebels forward Chris Douglas during 2019 WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Chad Nychuk

Pop-up banner image ×