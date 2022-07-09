A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

