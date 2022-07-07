Abby senior secondary is the first school in the Abbotsford school district to have a rainbow crosswalk. (Submitted)

Abby senior secondary is the first school in the Abbotsford school district to have a rainbow crosswalk. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Abbotsford school district publishes short video of rainbow crosswalk unveiling

Abbotsford senior secondary crosswalk the first of its kind in school district

A short-but-sweet video has been released by the Abbotsford school district announcing their first ever rainbow sidewalk.

The crosswalk was unveiled on June 22 at Abbotsford senior secondary. Students there have been working on bringing the sidewalk to life for the last few years. The unveiling was attended by school board trustees, administration, teachers and members of the Panther Pride Club.

The video was posted to the district’s YouTube page on June 28.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Senior Secondary first in district to install rainbow crosswalk

