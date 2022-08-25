(Black Press Media Creative)

Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Photos

The verdict was in favor of her claims that photos of the accident scene in which her late husband and daughter Gigi were killed were shared inappropriately.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment News

