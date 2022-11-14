FILE - Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2012. John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Nov. 11. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 89

Aniston also starred in The West Wing, Gilmore Girls

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣”

John Aniston’s acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.” But he was best-known for his long-running role on “Days of Our Lives” as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries.

In 2017, his work on “Days of Our Lives” brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series. Earlier this year, he was presented a lifetime achievement Emmy, with Jennifer Aniston honoring him via video.

“It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” Jennifer Aniston said at the time. “John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. A theater major at Pennsylvania State University, he began his professional acting career in the 1960s, with early roles in “Combat!”, “I Spy” and “The Virginian.”

Aniston was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment NewsObituary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

Just Posted

The Mercado Latino Society holds regular events throughout the Fraser Valley, bringing together Latino merchants and businesses in one place, to help create community while supporting each other. (Mercado Latino Society Facebook)
Fraser Valley Latino community growing stronger with new society

Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ken Tjensvold (left), Christopher McGuire and Lesley Kristiansen (far right) present a $1,000 donation to Meghan Kellington, co-ordinator with the Starfish Pack program in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
Eagles club in Abbotsford donates $1,000 to Starfish Pack program

Abbotsford’s Will Lockwood leaps to avoid Henderson’s Byron Froese during AHL action on Saturday (Nov. 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks run into hot goalie on Country Night

The five book houses with murals on them were unveiled at Fairfield Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Little house-shaped libraries double as public art in 5 Chilliwack parks