Jamaica bans broadcasts that glorify drugs or crime

Jamaica’s government says that music and TV broadcasts that, “could give the wrong impression that criminality is an accepted feature of Jamaican culture and society” are now banned.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm
Next story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Just Posted

Residents have been watching truck after truck roll onto a property on Iverson Road in the Columbia Valley, and they are concerned for the aquifer that provides their drinking water. (submitted photo)
Columbia Valley residents believe neighbour is turning property into garbage dump

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced the team’s opening day roster for 2022-23. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks release 2022-23 opening day roster

Dave Tshilolo of Abbotsford is a recipient of the Standing Tall Education Award from Coast Capital. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford teen receives Standing Tall Education Award from Coast Capital

Professional LEGO builder Robin Sather adds a few building blocks to the large LEGO hockey goalie he and friends built on Family Day 2018 at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney, B.C. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)
Lego pro visits Chilliwack to build Halloween display