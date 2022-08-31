(Black Press Media Creative)

This Day in History: Princess Diana Dies in a Car Crash

On August 31, 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed as the result of a car crash in Paris.

Where were you when you heard the news?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Honda Motor, LG Energy plan to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery factory

Just Posted

The Parkinson SuperWalk takes place in Abbotsford on Sept. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford participates in Parkinson SuperWalk

A fire on Gladys Avenue belched black smoke into the sky on Wednesday (Aug. 31) morning.
VIDEO: Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service battle fire on Gladys Avenue

Abbotsford’s Joshua Vandevelde has signed with the Capilano Blues men’s basketball team. (Capilano Blues photo)
Abbotsford’s Joshua Vandevelde signs with Capilano Blues basketball team

Rupi Kanda-Rajwan has entered the race for the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted photo)
Rupi Kanda-Rajwan announces candidacy for Abbotsford school trustee

Pop-up banner image