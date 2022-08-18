(Black Press Media Creative)

Foods you should buy frozen instead of fresh

As much as people love fresh food, some foods are just as good flash-frozen. Frozen foods are not only convenient, they also allow access to out-of-season produce and help cut down on food waste.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food and DrinkGroceriesHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mike Pence calls on GOP to stop attacking the FBI over Trump search

Just Posted

The Friesen case involved possession of brass knuckles. In this photo of an unrelated case, Red Deer RCMP seized handgun, a baton, a bat, brass knuckles, a hammer, and three knives. (Red Deer RCMP photo)
B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of Guns’ found guilty of possessing prohibited weapon, device

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Summery, sky-high sunflowers in Chilliwack

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Incident ends safely after heavy police presence surrounds on Chilliwack house

Nerlap Sidhu, a teacher at Eugene Reimer middle school, is among three Abbotsford educators who have been named as finalists for the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. (Darren McDonald/UFV)
Three Abbotsford educators in running for Excellence in Education awards